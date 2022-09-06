Permit to import power plants with a capacity of more than 900 watts through shipments

Plants may be sent by air, sea or mail and the procedure will be valid until December 31 this year.

Resolution 218/2022

Where: Law 113 “of the Tax System”, dated July 23, 2012, in Article 284 states that the customs tax is to be collected through customs tariffs, and authorizes the second final judgment, subparagraph (f), the Minister of Finance and Prices, when economic and social conditions indicate In his opinion, to amend the forms and procedures for calculating, paying and clearing taxes.

Where: Decree-Law No. 22 “Custom Tariff of the Republic of Cuba”

for non-commercial imports”, dated November 24, 2020, in the second final judgment, subparagraph a), authorizes the Minister of Finance and Prices to authorize the import of products in excess of the values ​​specified in Articles 12 and 13 of the said legislation. .

Where: when assessing the still existing effects on the residential sector as a result of the energy deficit caused by malfunctions in the national electricity system, it is necessary to temporarily authorize the import of power plants with a power of more than 900 watts, the reference value of which in customs exceeds the maximum value of two hundred (200) US dollars allowed to be imported by air, sea, postal and non-commercial shipments.

Therefore: in exercising the power vested in me in Article 145,

subparagraph d) of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba,

I resolve

First: Allow, exceptionally, non-commercial import, by

Above the value specified for the route of air, sea, postal and postal shipments.

Letters, from power plants with a power greater than 900 watts, which are submitted to the General Customs Office of the Republic until December 31, 2022.

Second: Applying a tariff of thirty percent (30%) to the payment

From the customs tax to more than the load corresponding to the tax.

final act

The only one: This decision applies to operations executed from

from 1st. August 2022.

It is published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.

