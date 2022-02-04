Perfil de ilvaro Fredy Cordoba Ruiz – Medellin – Colombia

Es conocido como el hermano de Piedad Córdoba y hoy est en el ojo del huracin porque fue capture para comparator a juicio ante la Corte Distrital de los Estados Unidos para el Distance from New York to New York por delitos relicionados with traffic music drogas and arma de fuego.

Álvaro Fredy Córdoba Ruiz nació y live en Medellín. Es hijo de docentes de secundaria, chocoano Zabulón Córdoba, hermano del dirigente Diego Luis Córdoba; y la antioqueña Lía Ruiz.

(You can interact with: ‘Fallaron protocols’: Search the Metro metro for the most dos traffic.s)

Cordoba is a nutritionist and dietitian Universidad de Antioquia, tambiin economist de la Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia and realizations of the evaluation of proyectos socioeconomics in la Universidad de Medellín.

Sin embargo, en sus redes sociales se da a conco mis como nutricionista and share informative information with la alimentaciin human and conjos to come better. These profiles are tambien ha ejercido dando consulta pacientes en la capital antioque.

In Medellin fue conocido porque fue candidato para el Concejo en aspiracy for the period 2012-2015. Participate for the part Liberal, along with the slogan ‘Porque construct paz in Medellin with nosotros es possible’. Since its inception, you have logged in as Nicaria, with only 2,163 voters on the 30th of October 2011.

Respond to los ideas on hermana pero maneja un profil bajo y se consoce que apoya la medieln Imparable, un movimiento ciudadano que se sum al al Pacto Historico qu adiems define la alcalde, Daniel Quintero.

(Le sugerimos leer: Discover the status of the movilizaba with your 4 months in Medellin)

Here you have the solidity of recibió la solidaridad de su hermana, quinen denunció an persecución politics.

“Basta de persecuciin poltica contra mi and contra mi familia. You are currently browsing the archives for the Marketing Tips category. narcotrofico ni con group armados. Retro is the most prolific of all newcomers to this new montage of judicial ”, on our Twitter account candidato al Senado por el Pacto Historico.

MEDELLÍN

M nots noticias de Colombia

–Liberan al ingenio Diego Lozano, second in Norte de Santander

–Turista bogotano murió ahogado en Playa Salguero de Santa Marta

–Hermanos fueron ascinados en zona rural de Cúcuta