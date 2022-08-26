August 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Antoliano Peralta aclara qué dijo cuando le preguntaron sobre el caso Donald Guerrero

Peralta explains what he said about the Donald Guerrero case

Phyllis Ward August 26, 2022 2 min read

When the legal counsel of the executive branch, Antonio PeraltaHe was asked about the case brought by the Public Prosecution Office against the former Finance Minister, Donald Guerrero, and emphasized that due process must be respected in this and other justified cases.

In addition, Peralta determined that from Executive power There is an order for officials not to interfere in the affairs of justice, specifically, in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

“With this case and with all of them, I advocate respect for due process,” the official told reporters. He added: “I am not saying that it is disrespectful. I am saying that with all issues of justice, in my opinion, and my personal position is that the law must respect the due process of all citizens who are subject to a judicial process.

You may be interested in: The deputy and the national police will strengthen the training of their investigation teams

Today, the executive counsel reiterated in a tweet that he supports due process respect for all defendants. But he confined himself to a media outlet that “saying that I demand respect for the rights of a particular accused is meaningful.” to treat«.

It is noteworthy that the persecuted authority has opened an operation against Guerrero on charges of corruption crimes during the exercise of his duties as head of the treasury in the administration of Danilo Medina.

On the matter, District Senator Elias Peña said, Evan LawrenceAnd she confirmed that the Director of the Specialized Anti-Administrative Corruption Prosecution (BIPCA), Yeni Bernice Reynoso, “deliberately” leaked information to the media about people who had judicial procedures.

See also  The International Criminal Court has postponed the announcement of the investigation into crimes against humanity of the Maduro regime

The Congressman indicated in these terms against Counsel, because of the difference that existed between her and Judge Miriam Germain Prieto, Attorney General of the Republic, regarding the request for a financial file of the former Minister tax authority.

In this sense, Berenice Reynoso has kept the investigations into the former official secret. “He does not want to fulfill the request of Myriam German. Refuses to hand over the file that violates the law. However, it leaks information to the media that would harm the life and dignity of the person being investigated.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Passengers evacuated from Eurotunnel after stranded for hours

August 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the United Nations.

August 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Gilberto Santa Rosa surprises you with a massive 60’s-style party

August 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

What should intensive care be like after a pandemic – medical news

August 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

With a very special date, the colossal figure that asked Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in a “superfight” boxing

August 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Peralta explains what he said about the Donald Guerrero case

August 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Everything you need to know about electronic stability control in new cars

August 26, 2022 Zera Pearson