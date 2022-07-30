Pedro Castillo: They refused to attack the press during the president’s speech | Policy

Online with your Attitudes and speeches he gave in front of the media President Pedro Castillo criticized the press in his first year in office Thursday before Congress.

Representatives of journalists’ associations consulted by El Comercio rejected the accusations and warned against trying to position the press as their main opponent and to hold it responsible. For his investigations in the Public Prosecution.

Pedro Castillo called the accusations linked to the alleged corruption cases “fake news”. For which he and his entourage are being investigated. This, although the investigations reported by the press, come from people close to them, such as His ex-secretary Bruno Pacheco s Former Minister Mariano Gonzalezor businessmen who visited the government palace, Like Zamir Villaverde Carilem Lopez; As well as the tax investigations thesis.

The media, bent on destabilizing the government, is not interested in publishing the achievements. Only lies and false news about Pedro Castillo are being broadcast, […] Accused of corruption without any evidence. “They will get tired of looking for evidence because they won’t find it,” the president said.

also The press was accused of misleading And not to report what he considers the achievements of his administration. “It does not matter that these also report, conceal and ignore our achievements and devote themselves to defamation and lies, accusing us without any evidence. […] The media has, for the most part, been careful not to tell us about it. Is information spread about economic growth?

Adriana Lyon, director of the Information Freedoms Area at the Institute of Press and Society (IPYS), has linked this attack by the president to an attempt to reduce his investigations into the prosecution. He pointed out that the president is demanding a role from the press that does not suit him, which is usually borne by the authorities.

The role of the press is to monitor public administration. It is the citizens who decide, say or vote as they want. He commented, “It is not the role of the press to highlight the achievements of a president or an official, and this is the reason for the existence of liaison offices.”

He pointed out that the result is that if the authority does not like how it conveys the media, it puts obstacles in its work. What is also worrisome is this systematic discourse that the press regulates lies because it has an interest. It’s a mechanism to try to infringe on freedom of expression […] It is a stigmatizing letter that harms the reporter.”

In a statement, the National Association of Journalists (ANP) noted that the job of journalism is to investigate and document complaints against officials, and that it is “detrimental to democracy that the message to the nation includes a story that ‘the media only lie’.” Along the same lines, the Journalists Association exemplified Lima.

ANP chairwoman Zuliana Linez asked if the president wanted to “set the tone for the press about what to report and what not to, and hold it accountable for investigations.”

“Vigorously dedicate a good part of the title [por 28 de julio] hurts the press. He declared that the press should continue to do its work rigorously and uphold the truth.

Lainez also noted that if he wanted to talk about his achievements, Castillo – as the main spokesperson for his government – should give interviews to the media.