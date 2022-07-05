Peanut Butter and Nutella is the Canadian hotel company Blue Diamond in its “private key” in Cuba

The hotel Canadian Blue Diamond Resortswhich the Cuban government Managed exclusively From your destination South Key LargoAnd the It announced that Havana also granted them an import license that allows them to control what enters the territory of that island southern Cuba.

In its first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, the Sunwing Travel Group, owner of the Blue Diamond resorts, held the Sunwing Loves Cuba event, providing some details of how it plans to manage the island’s 11 properties, which total 1,348 bedrooms. .

“Cuba is a very important destination for us and we have achieved tremendous growth over the years”said Eric Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Sunwing Travel Group.

“This, combined with the growth of Blue Diamond Resorts, has given us a privileged position by allowing us to take the entirety of Key Largo”Quoted from specialized media Travel Trade Caribbean.

According to Rodriguez, An exclusive import license will make products like peanut butter, Nutella and ketchup available at resorts, which was not always the case. This “will allow us to monitor quality within the hotels,” he said.

“There are many synergies that can be exploited. Instead of having ten different butchers, you can have a central store and you can have many popular products that are centralized, rather than everyone doing it on their own. They are economies of scale,” the official said. Importing, being able to control quality is a great thing.”

Blue Diamond Resorts, Sunwing hotel management company, which brings tourists from Canada To Cuba, it is now the second largest hotel chain in Cubaafter Melia and before Iberostar, both from Spain.

“Currently we are around 50% in all our properties, and in winter we are looking for a very good 90% occupancy,” Mohamed Fawzy, general manager of Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba, said of the utilization of its facilities.

For his part, Rodriguez insisted on taking Destiny as new territory: “We’ve never had a destination run by a hotel company in Cuba. This is the first.”

also, New officials in Cayo Largo del Sur seem to have dealt a decisive blow to ETECSA’s telecommunications monopoly, because another decision they made was to scrap scratch cards to connect to the Internet It is used by Cuban and foreign visitors. In the area they will manage they will enforce WiFi, go ahead.

According to the report, after the end of health protocols imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, flights to Key Largo International Airport from Canada will be easy for Canadians. From November, there will be three direct flights from Canada, with departures from Toronto, Montreal and Quebec.

Last May, the Cuban Tourism Ministry made an unprecedented announcement: Blue Diamond Resorts, which includes 21 hotels on the island, will exclusively manage the entire tourist area of ​​Cayo Largo del Sur.Near the island of youth, from the height of the winter season 2022-2023.

Although the key management will be jointly with the Cuban state corporation Gran Caribe, This will include management of the hotel and non-hotel facilities of the islandwhere the Cuban authorities want to achieve an increase in foreign tourism.

Blue Diamond, founded in 2010, is the fastest growing hotel group in the Caribbeanand has facilities in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Costa Rica, Barbados, Tobago and Granada, although none of them have as many hotels as Cuba.

So far it operates 15,500 rooms in ten countries.