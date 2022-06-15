Patricia Espinal is a Dominican graduate from California

Dominican Patricia Spinal He lives in the United States and holds a degree in Communication from the Dominican University in California. Patricia was born with a genetic condition called mycopolysaccharidosis type VI.

“Although I was born with a genetic condition called mycopolysaccharidosis type VI, which causes difficulties and limitations, I live my normal life,” he said in a digital edition of the Univision.

She said her motivation came from her parents because they taught her to achieve everything she wanted to do. “My parents taught me that if we want something, we can do it without any limits.”

What is mycopolysaccharidosis type 6?

The Mycopolysaccharidosis type VI, Also known as Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome, a congenital disease. The disease is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme arylsulfatase B and causes many bone disorders, short stature and visual impairment, mainly due to corneal opacity. Although the development of human knowledge is normal.

It is estimated that this syndrome occurs worldwide for every 340,000 births, so about 20,500 people worldwide must have been affected.