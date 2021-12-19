Paris cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations due to some kind of covid omicron

The Paris City Council decided to cancel the traditional fireworks and New Year’s Eve parties that in normal times gathered tens of thousands of people in the street, following Emmanuel Macron’s government directives to limit the spread of infections expected by the government. Variant of covid omicron.

Sources from the city council justified the cancellation of all celebrations due to the recovery of the epidemic and the announcements made by the executive branch at the conclusion of the Defense Council headed by Macron on Friday, which is dedicated to the Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Jan Castex then indicated to the Defense Council that they would instruct all governors (government delegates) to ban on New Year’s Eve unorganized gatherings and the consumption of alcohol in the streets.

Also in order to urge the city councils to abandon on that particular night the traditional multi-student events such as fireworks and concerts.

Behind this twist is the position of the scientific council that advises the executive branch, which in a recommendation published on Saturday called for “significant restrictions” so that New Year’s Eve celebrations do not become a source of contagion.

The Scientific Council recommends reducing group activities, even with the possibility of resorting to a curfew.

This Friday, 58,128 new cases of coronavirus were reported in France, confirming that for more than a week the average daily number of infections was above 50,000.

The infection rate, which has been above the threshold of 500 cases in the past seven days since December 9, has exceeded 530.74.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Veran, indicated this Saturday that his services calculate that the omicron variant currently accounts for about 7-10% of infections, but given the prevalence rate, this percentage could rise to 25-30% in a week and be under control in two weeks.