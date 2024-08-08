August 8, 2024

Paris 2024: Letsile Tebogo stuns Noah Lyles to win 200m

Cassandra Curtis August 8, 2024 2 min read

Letsile Tebogo won the 200m in 19.46 seconds, beating third-placed Noah Lyles and failing to equal Jamaican Usain Bolt’s hat-trick of golds.

Botswana Lets go Tebogo He was declared Olympic champion in the 200 metres at the Stade de France. ParisHe won the final in 19.46, sixteen hundredths less than the American’s time. Noah Lyleswho finished third and will not be able to equal the Jamaican’s three golds. Usain Bolt.

Four days after his close 100m win, American Noah Lyles faced another final looking to add his second gold, and with the 4x100m relay looming, looking to emulate Usain Bolt’s 100m hat-trick. London 2012 And Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The Botswanaan, who maintained a steady pace throughout the race without faltering, despite Lyles chasing him on his right, took the win in 19.46 seconds, an African record, although he was fifteenths off his personal best (19.31).

Tebogo also made history by becoming the first athlete from Botswana to win an Olympic gold medal.

Lyles, who was aiming for the podium and sped off the track, jumping when his name was heard over the public address system, was not in second place either. He had to settle for third (19.70) because his compatriot Kenneth Bednarik beat him by just two hundredths (19.72).

Dominican Alexander Ogando, with a time of 20.02 seconds, finished fifth and received the Olympic diploma.

