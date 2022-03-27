March 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pachuca loses to Tigres but that's not the worst news for Almada

Pachuca loses to Tigres but that’s not the worst news for Almada

Cassandra Curtis March 27, 2022 2 min read
Guillermo Almada receives bad news in Pachuca

Pachuca Play a friendly match against tigers He lost 2-1 but that wasn’t the worst news for him William Almada who used the match to give minutes to several players who had been cleared from the bench throughout the tournament.

More news from Pachuca:

Pachuca’s crack is better than the historic Franco Jara and will come out for $5 million

One of them was central Michael Herrerayouth squad Pachuca He started as a rookie against Tigres but misfortune followed because during the first match of the match he sustained an injury which caused his departure to Oscar Murillo who replaced him.

The Mexican defender had the first minutes of play this term as the central defender was relegated to the bench after the high level of Miguel Tapias In addition to references such as Gustavo Cabral and Oscar Murillo So he didn’t have a lot of minutes to play.

Everything seems to point to the injury of the Mexican youth Michael Herrera It could leave him out of court for several months, so he’s planning a slow recovery to be ready for the next semester where he’ll be striving for more minutes.

When does MX league resume?

Pachuca Plan your game in advance saints In the 12th round, where the team will seek to maintain its leadership in the league, as it has so far 25 units, it is the best attack in the competition with 20 goals.

More news from Pachuca:

The number of the millionaire for whom Almada refused Uruguay to direct Pachuca

See also  No Mercy: Ryan Garcia slams Jerfonta Davis after defeating Isaac Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Peru vs Paraguay | The numbers are on our side: Learn all the scenarios in Peru for the play-off | Peru team | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

March 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Fabio Capello confirms it’s easy to explain that Italy were knocked out at the World Cup in a row and “blames” Pep Guardiola

March 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

David Fittelson joins the tide against him

March 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Pachuca loses to Tigres but that’s not the worst news for Almada

March 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“We want our jobs,” drivers shout on the road as the Charles de Gaulle Pass will be operational

March 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Education in Navarre: No news of Lomloe changes arriving in individual courses in 2022-23

March 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Fernanda Castillo reveals her secret after reappearing as an amazing character

March 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon