Pachuca loses to Tigres but that’s not the worst news for Almada

Guillermo Almada receives bad news in Pachuca

March 26, 2022 9:08 PM

Pachuca Play a friendly match against tigers He lost 2-1 but that wasn’t the worst news for him William Almada who used the match to give minutes to several players who had been cleared from the bench throughout the tournament.

More news from Pachuca:

Pachuca’s crack is better than the historic Franco Jara and will come out for $5 million

One of them was central Michael Herrerayouth squad Pachuca He started as a rookie against Tigres but misfortune followed because during the first match of the match he sustained an injury which caused his departure to Oscar Murillo who replaced him.

The Mexican defender had the first minutes of play this term as the central defender was relegated to the bench after the high level of Miguel Tapias In addition to references such as Gustavo Cabral and Oscar Murillo So he didn’t have a lot of minutes to play.

Everything seems to point to the injury of the Mexican youth Michael Herrera It could leave him out of court for several months, so he’s planning a slow recovery to be ready for the next semester where he’ll be striving for more minutes.

When does MX league resume?

Pachuca Plan your game in advance saints In the 12th round, where the team will seek to maintain its leadership in the league, as it has so far 25 units, it is the best attack in the competition with 20 goals.

More news from Pachuca:

The number of the millionaire for whom Almada refused Uruguay to direct Pachuca