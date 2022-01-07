January 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 on cruise in Puerto Plata

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 on cruise in Puerto Plata

Phyllis Ward January 7, 2022 2 min read

The ship docked Friday morning at Taino Bay Terminal in Puerto Plata, B Sea trip MSC Seaview, with at least 146 positive cases of coronavirus.

ship statement which free magazine Accessed, it proves that 134 of those affected are crew members and 12 are tourists.

The Communications Department of the Ports Authority confirmed that no damaged tourists and crew members had disembarked from the ship.

Graphs
134 of those affected are crew members and 12 are tourists. (external source)

A source reported that due to this outbreak, 16 passengers on a cruise ship disembarked at the port to return to their home countries by air.

The ship, which departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, is carrying 980 passengers and about 1,000 crew members.

random tests

Ministry Public Health Randomly performs PCR and antigen tests COVID-19 for visitors Sea trip MSC Seaview, which landed in the port of Taino Bay.

Johnny Tavarez, director of the government entity in Puerto Plata, reported that they had detected two positive cases among the visitors, who were returned to Sea trip.

Much Public Health As a port, they confirmed that they are complying with the protocol recommended by international organizations regulating maritime activities to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Islands such as Granadas, Curaçao, Aruba and Puerto Rico denied the arrival of some ocean ships with positive cases on board.

A graduate in Social Communications from O&M University, he has over a decade of journalistic practice. Leah and Eva’s father is proud.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Ortega’s regime sacks the ambassador to Cuba again and dismisses the consul in Miami

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Spain will not send representation to Ortega’s inauguration

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Margarita denies Prespot and warns ‘not with her’

January 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 on cruise in Puerto Plata

January 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Maria Chacon heats up Instagram showing off an amazing body with a bikini that barely covers the most intimate person

January 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They award the National Prizes for Publishing, Social Sciences, Humanities and Literature 2021

January 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Summary of the match Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca (0-2). Objectives

January 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis