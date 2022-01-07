Over 100 cases of COVID-19 on cruise in Puerto Plata

The ship docked Friday morning at Taino Bay Terminal in Puerto Plata, B Sea trip MSC Seaview, with at least 146 positive cases of coronavirus.

ship statement which free magazine Accessed, it proves that 134 of those affected are crew members and 12 are tourists.

The Communications Department of the Ports Authority confirmed that no damaged tourists and crew members had disembarked from the ship.

134 of those affected are crew members and 12 are tourists.

A source reported that due to this outbreak, 16 passengers on a cruise ship disembarked at the port to return to their home countries by air.

The ship, which departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, is carrying 980 passengers and about 1,000 crew members.

random tests

Ministry Public Health Randomly performs PCR and antigen tests COVID-19 for visitors Sea trip MSC Seaview, which landed in the port of Taino Bay.

Johnny Tavarez, director of the government entity in Puerto Plata, reported that they had detected two positive cases among the visitors, who were returned to Sea trip.

Much Public Health As a port, they confirmed that they are complying with the protocol recommended by international organizations regulating maritime activities to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Islands such as Granadas, Curaçao, Aruba and Puerto Rico denied the arrival of some ocean ships with positive cases on board.