Orlando Bloom follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Chris Hemsworth by joining cryotherapy

Actor Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings) He is more defined and leaner than ever at the age of 47. The reason for his physical transformation is the movie: PiecesDirected by Sean Ellis, he plays a boxer who accepts a comeback fight in Las Vegas after leaving the best of his career behind. The make-up and characterization on the one hand, and Bloom’s work on the other, make the Hollywood star less recognizable than ever on screen, who has joined the preparation for this work with a modern recovery technique: ice baths, also known as cryotherapy.

Orlando Bloom’s physical transformation while filming The Cut is even more astonishing than Chris Hemsworth’s transformation into the villain Mad Max Or Zac Efron to play the fighter in The Iron Clan. Both actors were already in great physical shape before playing the roles mentioned. So was Paul Mescal, to a lesser extent, before he prepared for this. wrestler 2On the other hand, Orlando Bloom was not very fit: he continued to maintain his physical fitness as he did not weigh more than 83 kilograms – as he himself said in an interview with Delivery date– but He didn’t have the muscular body he has now..

To achieve this physical change, the actor, who is partner of singer Katy Perry, and who has a daughter together (Daisy, 4 years old), I worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia.The eating plan he created for the actor surprised him because he “ate more than he expected to maintain muscle mass but lose weight.” Another feature of the diet was taking a spoonful of honey at night to maintain muscle mass while losing fat. It was like this for three months, which His weight dropped to 77 kilograms.Then he loses more kilos, until he reaches 70 on the scale, and eats only five small meals a day, mostly “tuna and cucumber, nothing more,” as the actor admits in the above interview.

Orlando Bloom added another plan to this difficult diet plan, which is the training plan. “The training regime was very intense. It was 2 hours of cardio every day, 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour at night, then boxing.“Then the weights and a very limited amount of food.” He even said he lost 10 pounds in water — he lost more than 40 pounds in total for the character — in one night thanks to a typical boxer’s pre-weigh-in routine: taking a hot bath with Epsom salts.

In this training plan, especially considering the short deadlines, physical recovery is a fundamental pillar. This is where Orlando Bloom also included in his training the trendy resource for body care after an intense physical session: ice baths or cryotherapy.

Like the aforementioned Chris Hemsworth, who took these baths in an improvised bathtub during the filming of his latest movie, filmed in a natural environment that barely had any resources of this kind, like Zac Efron himself and also like athletes who take maximum care of their body, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Orlando Bloom has shown on social networks that he too He restored his demanding muscles with these cold baths..

Celebrities who turn to cryotherapy are no exception; in fact, it’s common for these recovery areas to be set up in the locker rooms of team sports like football. Benzema and Mbappe (When he was playing with Paris Saint-Germain) They are some of the players who posted videos of themselves recovering in ice water, and recently, in the same pre-season, Barcelona shared a photo of players like Lewandowski or Rafinha In a tub of ice water outdoors during summer training.

What is cryotherapy?

The Recovery Center explains that cryotherapy is “a A technique involving the therapeutic use of extreme cold to treat various physical conditions.». It can be ice, but also refrigerant gases or specialized cooling systems as resources to cool and control the water temperature.

In general, this recovery technique consists of immersion in water, generally in a bathtub or similar, which has a temperature of between 8 and 10 and up to 15 degrees Celsius. These baths last several minutes.approximately 10 to 20, and is programmed after training. Sometimes it is combined with contrasts in the sauna or hot water, depending on the needs of the athlete or actor.

The main purpose of these ice baths, Recovery points out, is to “Reduce inflammation and relieve pain, Which makes it a valuable tool in physical therapy and rehabilitation. In fact, in addition to acute injuries such as sprains or to relieve chronic pain, cryotherapy is recommended, according to the specialist clinic, to combat muscle overload and to assist in the sports rehabilitation process. “When muscles are subjected to excessive stress, as in intense sports, cryotherapy can relieve muscle fatigue and reduce inflammation,” says Recovery, referring to the first of the mentioned uses. As for the second, rehabilitation, they emphasize that it helps “maintain their performance and reduce the risk of injury.”

In addition, there are athletes who use cryotherapy a lot in their training plan and also highlight these ice water baths for their ability to help the athlete mentally.

For example, ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll and Ambassador On “Immersing yourself in ice water can act as an antidepressant, in addition to calming you down and clearing your mind,” he explains. “It’s very effective.” The athlete’s claim is backed up by scientific studies—for example, this one: “Health effects of voluntary cold water exposure: a topic of ongoing debate”—which suggest that ice bathing can have mental health benefits.

What is beyond doubt, at least among celebrity trainers and professional athletes, is the benefits of cryotherapy as a recovery and rehabilitation method. These are the uses, with some exceptions, of ice baths by actors who undergo major physical transformations in a very short period of time, as was the case with Orlando Bloom in his film. pieces, The movie you can see in theaters now.