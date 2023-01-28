Opening of the first hardware store specializing in “gypsum board” in Puerto Rico

Gypsum Depot & More, the premier hardware store specializing in the sale of gypsum board products and equipment, opened its first of three stores in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Gypsum Depot & More, which also provides materials for all kinds of construction, renovation and reconstruction projects, recently appeared for the first time in the municipality of Bayamón.

With an investment of $1.4 million and the creation of 15 direct jobs, the new 8,100-square-foot store and 10,000-square-foot warehouse was designed by a company that works with megastores in the United States.

“For this amazing project, we selected a group of experts who helped us design a hardware store with the goal of facilitating quick check-in and check-out for customers,” said Ray Irizari, Director of Gypsum Depot & More.

Gypsum Depot & More is focused on providing the attention that contractors, subcontractors, and all types of clients in Puerto Rico deserve to complete their projects in less time. “We want to provide a personalized experience. We know these professionals are short on time due to the number of construction projects they have and what we’re trying to do is make the buying experience easier and less time consuming,” added Ray.

According to the director, contractors and subcontractors who work in Puerto Rico are at a disadvantage compared to those who work with gypsum board in other countries, as there are no hardware stores that have specialized, state-of-the-art equipment in stock.

There are no hardware stores in Puerto Rico that offer the training needed to use this type of equipment. Gypsum Depot & More will have inventory of this equipment at all times and will provide training so that they can provide better service and reasonable prices to their customers.

The hardware store has seven categories of products ranging from building materials, paint, tools and hardware, electrical, plumbing, gardening, materials for gypsum board work, bathroom furniture, and home remodeling accessories.

Currently, the company is executing its expansion plans to open two upcoming stores in Puerto Rico. “With these new openings, we are thinking of creating more job opportunities and betting on the economic development of the island,” the director concluded.

The new store is located at Avenida Boulevard 195-A calle 24, Local # 1 in the Minillas industrial urbanization in Bayamón.