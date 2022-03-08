March 8, 2022

One student has been killed in a shooting in Des Moines and two others have been admitted to hospital

March 8, 2022
There are more guns than people in the United States.

(CNN) – A teenager has died in a shooting Monday outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, and two others are in hospital, police said.

Fire Department spokesman Ahman Douglas said the victims at Eastern High School were two boys and a girl. They both attended school, Douglas said.

Police said the shots appeared to have come from a passing vehicle.

This is the 13th shooting on campus in the United States involving elementary or high school students in 2022, according to CNN.

Police began receiving calls at 2:48 pm (3:48 pm ET) local time, police sergeant Pablo Barisek said. The Des Moines police news release says there have been several calls to authorities about the school shooting and multiple injuries.

Scene after the shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Upon arrival, police found all three students with gunshot wounds. All were taken to a local hospital.

Police have detained potential suspects, Barisek said. According to the report, no charges have been registered so far.

The school was closed, but the students were later released, one step further Report published on Twitter By Des Moines Public Schools.

Assists in Kansas City Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Guns and Explosives (ATF) investigation, The company tweeted.

Des Moines Public Schools previously tweeted, “There have been reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. We are working with staff and families across the district. We will know when more information is available. East High School is currently closed. Please do not go to school. More information will be available soon.” Done.

Contact CNN School District and Police for more information.

