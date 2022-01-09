January 9, 2022

One person was killed while trying to save another in a New York subway

Winston Hale January 9, 2022 2 min read
The woman fell into the New York subway 0:31

(CNN) – A good Samaritan who tried to help someone who fell on a subway track during a gang robbery in New York City died on New Year’s Day.

At 2:40 a.m. (local time), a 38-year-old man approached the platform of a southbound B / D train at the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx, New York City Police. The department said in a statement.

The mob “began to attack him with a knife” and at times the victim fell into a tunnel, police said. It is not known whether he fell or was pushed.

A 36-year-old witness stepped on the tracks to help the victim, but was later hit by an oncoming train and died, police said.

The train did not hit the victim, and according to police, he was treated at a local hospital for a broken arm and was released.

Police said the accused gang left the station in unknown directions and released surveillance photos of the scene in an attempt to identify anyone who witnessed the incident or the attackers.

The tunnel station, located at 188th Street, belongs to the 46th campus, which has been affected. 34 severe attacks in the last 28 days, According to city data.

CNN approaches the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is responsible for public transportation throughout the city.

