April 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

OMSA desvincula chofer que cometió imprudencia y fue captado en video

OMSA releases videotaped driver foolishness

Phyllis Ward April 26, 2022 1 min read

Santo Domingo Urban Office (OMSA) Director Radhamis Gonzalez announced on Monday that One of its drivers caught trying to change lanes “recklessly” at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway canceled.

“We will never, under any circumstances, accept that our collaborators break the law, specifically traffic law, and commit recklessness…Gonzalez said.

In a statement, the official indicated that they would be kept under “permanent surveillance” until employees did work “as required by law.”

González, an appeal to other drivers and servers in the entity, to cooperate with his management’s goal, “to make OMSA an efficient, transparent and humane organization.”

“Anyone who cannot cooperate with us in this direction, unfortunately should not be part of the OMSA family”pointed out.

The incident happened last Wednesday, April 20, but spread over the weekend.

The video shows how the driver can identify it as Julio Bigero, Driving the bus, record 15074, commits two unwise actions at km 9 of the Duarte Highway, while attempting to change lanes, crossing directly at the edge of the dividing walls.

antecedents

This is not the first case In the past five months, the entity has dismissed about 15 drivers for failing to perform their duties.

See also  Pedernales' tourist offer will exceed 6000 rooms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Relief and concern for France’s allies over Macron’s victory (ANALYSIS)

April 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Stories of abuse include a woman killing Chinese

April 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Macron defeated Le Pen

April 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Judge insults former President Trump for not cooperating with the investigation into his company Univision News Politics

April 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The decision that Messi made about his future after winning the French League with Paris Saint-Germain

April 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

OMSA releases videotaped driver foolishness

April 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

They offer a master’s degree in natural science education

April 26, 2022 Zera Pearson