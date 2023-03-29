Official: The United States vs Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four

This Tuesday the group stage of CONCACAF League of Nations So League A has determined the four teams that will be in the Final Four which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada between Thursday, June 15th and Sunday, June 18th. To the complete surprise of the organizers, he rose United States national team and the Mexico national team They will face each other in the semifinals.

One of CONCACAF’s biggest fears, after the tie between Mexico and its counterpart in Jamaica last Sunday, March 26, was that both The USMNT and Team Aztec will meet before the Grand Final and this was confirmed after the matches that dayas Canada and Panama closed their tickets to play at Allegiant Stadium over the summer.

During the conclusion of the first FIFA history of the year, The ‘Stars and Stripes’ were responsible for defeating El Salvador by the minimum, confirming themselves as the best team out of the four Final Four qualifiers.where they forced the Panamanians to crush Costa Rica by 7 goals and the Canaleros won only 0-1.

Finally, Canada soundly defeated Honduras from BMO Field with a score of 4-1 and Panama suffered a new setback for “La Sele” from the territory of Costa Rica, which These two teams will play the other semi-final from Allegiant Stadium in ‘Sin City’.. for this comparison, According to the laws of CONCACAF, the Panamanians will be the administrative buildings.

Thus ended the group stage

The national team, led by Christian Pulisic, finished with 10 points, with a difference of +12, so they are the best selection in the group stage; He was followed by Panama’s Thomas Christiansen, who added 10 units and finished with a +8 lead. numbers Canada, led by Alfonso Davies, finished with 9 points and Mexico, led by Diego Coca, did the same with 8 points..

What are the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League?

– United States v. Mexico – Elegant Stadium – Thursday, July 15th – 7:00 PM ET (6:00 PM UT and 4:00 PM PT).

– Panama vs. Canada – Allegiant Stadium – Thursday, July 15 – 10:00 PM ET (9:00 PM CT and 7:00 PM PT).