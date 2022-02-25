Official: Pedro Caixinha, sacked as coach of Santos Laguna

Midtime Opening

The club has run out of patience Santos LagunaBecause this is Thursday I decided to end their working relationship With the Portuguese strategist, Peter Caixinhaafter the team was Eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League And they couldn’t win the MX . League In this Closing 2022.

The Buhaira team was responsible for announcing the separation with the strategist through a press release, where Thanks for the work of DT explain it They are looking for the best seat option from the team.

“Having conducted the corresponding analysis of the performance and sporting results for the time being, The Santos Laguna Sports Committee decided to complete the Pedro Caixinha course And his technical team at the helm of the first team.

“We are grateful for Pedro’s professionalism and dedication And his team, we wish them all success in their future projects. The Committee will continue its session to determine the following actions, which will be communicated in due course.“.

the strategist, Those who contracted Covid-19 disease a few days agoHe could not win any of the six matches he led in this Closing 2022because He added two draws and four losseswhich earned the team to be in fBelow the general table with two rare units.

The fourth coach was expelled from the tournament

Peter Caixinha He became the fourth coach to be dismissed so far in Closing 2022which has now been added to the list where they are: Marcelo Mendes (Saint Louis), Pablo Guede (Necaxa) And the Leonardo Ramos (Queretaro). It is noteworthy that for the seventh date, Santiago SolariSD from USAcan be “cut” in case of falling before cougars.