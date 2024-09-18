Off track! San Luis stopped Cruz Azul | 1st half

What seemed complicated in Opening 2024 finally Atletico San Luis He managed to achieve this after inflicting the first defeat in the tournament on the leader Cruz Azul, who fell 3-1 in the tournament. Alfonso Lastras Stadium Where he lived a nightmare with everything and was expelled Gonzalo Biovi.

The celestial machine has imposed the conditions. In 20 minutesBut two goals at the end of the first half made the game red and white. Blue Cross They tried to come back, but Potosi defended themselves as best they could, opting for counterattacks and eventually got the three points.

The fans who came to the stadium to watch the match machine Celeste managed to enjoy a good match that ended at 32 minutes with a 1-0 draw in favor of Celeste, after Rotunda He tried to finish the first intention center but another center came out Nacho Rivero Who headed the goal.

In the play, Rivero He got hit on the back from Kata Dominguez Bandages were necessary.

Return of Saint Louis

The guests’ celebration did not last long because in the 35th minute a corner kick came and the midfielder hit the net. Eduardo AguilaThe ball hit the post but fortunately pen I was alert to the shot in the net and made it 1-1.

This draw prevented Cruz Azul from finding the spaces the coach wanted. Martin AnselmiAnd so the first half passed with 7 minutes of stoppage time announced.

It was a very long time because after only three minutes a cross arrived. Rodrigo Dorado That Pauli headed to this position. Once again in the counterattack it seemed that a player from Potosi finished the goal. This time it was Gomez who managed to score the 2-1 score that turned the result around.

But if there’s one thing that sets Cruz Azul apart, it’s that he almost never gives up. That was evident with the shot Andres Montano Header and great save from the goalkeeper Andres SanchezAdded to that was the mistake of Angel Sepulveda who put the ball in front of the goalkeeper into the goal. mail.

Biofi was fired.

He was Gonzalo Beauvais who ruled defeat After 74′ was eviction For one manThis is it To Benjamin Galdamez When the San Luis player was on the pitch. The amazing thing is that a foul was actually called in favor of Cruz Azul when the center back lost his head.

San Luis took advantage with a great goal. Sanabria In the 81st minute, but the play was abandoned after a VAR review, which showed a millimetric offside. Ricardo ChavezSince the match was good, referee Oscar Mejia added 8 minutes for the third goal.

On a counterattack, San Luis hit a powerful shot. Goal saved by Eric Lira He scored an own goal to seal the score at 3-1, marking the first defeat for the seemingly invincible Cruz Azul.

