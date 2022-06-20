Ocean Warning: Sea currents off the coast of northern Puerto Rico are at high risk

The National Weather Service . JunettinThe entire north coast of Puerto Rico is at high risk of ocean currents.

“We have ocean currents from northwestern municipalities in northeastern Puerto Rico … including Culebra. It will be in effect tomorrow (Tuesday) morning,” the meteorologist explained. Gloria Rivera Over the phone.

For the remaining beaches, the SNM maintains the moderate risk of sea currents, 4 to 6 feet in the Atlantic Ocean and 2 to 4 feet of the Caribbean Sea, the expert added.

Conditions can be difficult for small boat operators due to Easter winds of up to 20 knots.

On the other hand, the fog Sahara dust The impact on the region has begun on the weekend, and the air quality code released by the Natural and Environmental Resources Department (DNER) is well in San Juan.

Regarding the possibility of rain this week, the Meteorological Inspector emphasized – the present -present -day unchanging: there will be no significant rain this week to overcome the drought.

“We have a chance of rain today. We have a humid pulse through Puerto Rico, which has brought some temporary rain in the morning in all municipalities in the east and south, but conditions are starting to dry up tonight and throughout the week,” Rivera said.

A tropical wave will pass south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. If there is any damage, it is “not small,” he added.

Currently, more than 67% of the island is under moderate drought Drought monitoring in the United States. In addition, an area concentrated in the Northeast already records severe drought parameters in the absence of a major rainfall event.