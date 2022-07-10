July 10, 2022

Obtaining asylum in the United States will be faster with this procedure

Phyllis Ward July 10, 2022 2 min read

Positive change will be drastic with the new immigration procedure. You will be able to obtain asylum in the United States in just six months. You won’t have to wait five years like before.

This is the new temporary final rule that has been in place for several weeks and already has thousands of followers. Since its implementation, waiting times have been shortened.

It is an amendment that automatically results in a benefit for immigrants seeking asylum in the United States.

The leading entities in this good news are the Department of Homeland Security and its judicial counterpart. Both offices intend to ensure a more viable process for those waiting at the border with Mexico who are eligible to apply for this method.

eye! The rule in question is only valid for actions issued after May 31 of this year.

You should know that unaccompanied minors do not have the right to be eligible in this case. However, adults and their families who fear persecution, torture and return to their country of origin can apply.

Most immigrants approved for asylum

Most immigrants approved for asylum in the United States come from Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Venezuela, Mexico and Cuba.

You can’t ignore that not all applicants get their approval right away. Unqualified will be deported as soon as possible.

If you cannot speak English fluently, you are entitled to a free interpreter. This will speed up the process over the phone or in person.

The US authorities intend to give priority to immigrants who wish to live in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Boston or San Francisco. Likewise, applicants seeking residency in Newark will have an advantage.

