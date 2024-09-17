Nutritionists recommend eating this food to empty the stomach and cleanse the body of excess.

After the summer is over, it is time for many to recover from all the excesses they were subjected to during their vacations, especially those who Bikini operation For sports and healthy food lovers, some focus on enhancing their exercise routine and even take advantage of the approaching fall season to start adding sports activities to improve their physical condition. Others choose to improve their lives. Eating habits.

There are also options to detoxify the body and even reduce swelling. In fact, detox diets have become popular, as they are guaranteed to purify the body. To get rid of a bloated belly, you can use some foods, as the nutritionist explained in a video she posted on her personal page on the social networking site. TikTok @laboticadelaura.

what are they?

Specifically, it explains the four components that can be used. liver detoxification In addition to reducing flatulence. The first is milk thistle, which, according to the expert, has properties that allow the regeneration of liver tissue. neutralize toxinscontributes to Proper functioning of the gallbladderin addition to reducing both heartburn and bloating.

The second is known to relieve digestive problems. It is chamomile, whose components are said to have anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, which helps in this. “Relaxation of the digestive system muscles” Thus it improves all digestive disorders, which in turn enhances the functioning of the liver.

The third is turmeric. This plant has anti-inflammatory properties and is also used to detoxify the liver, in addition to having many properties that make it “the favorite” From this tiktoker. The last plant recommended by the nutritionist is artichoke since then “high fiber content”which “Helps treat constipation, has a satiating effect” It will reduce flatulence. It also claims to control cholesterol and reduce fluid retention.

How do you take it?

The way to take these plants is simple. First, boil the water, when it is already at the boiling point. Milk thistle seeds are added. Leave it for three to four minutes. Then, remove the water from the heat and add the turmeric, chamomile and artichoke. Let it rest for five minutes and then strain it until consumed.

Additionally, you can add ginger or lemon juice and oregano to this infusion. The tiktoker also explains that due to the ingredients, the taste will be bitter but stresses that the best solution is not to add sugar. “Try to stick with or add sweetener.”He advises, while ending by explaining that it can be taken Once or twice daily after main meals..