October 12, 2024

Northern Lights Surprise from the PR-165 Highway in Toa Baga

Roger Rehbein October 12, 2024 2 min read

Caused by the intense geomagnetic storm that occurred Thursday night Northern lights From the PR-165 highway in Toa Baga Caribbean Astronomy Society.

Dr. Tony Phillips, an astronomer who holds a doctorate from Cornell University, analyzed this phenomenon Photos acquired by Andy Santiago from the PR-165 highway, at Toa Baja BeachThey confirmed that they were already twilight.

The northern lights were captured a bit off the PR-165 highway in Toa Baga. (Supplied)

“The images were taken at around 1:00 a.m. toward the northern horizon, and although the aurora was not visible to the naked eye, it appeared at least slightly in images with exposures ranging from 10 to 30 seconds,” the Ilm Society noted. Caribbean astronomy written data.

  1. Photos: Night show with northern lights in different parts of the world

“On this occasion, the strength of the geomagnetic storm was G4, roughly G5, on a scale of 1 to 5. Another geomagnetic storm in May this year reached level G5, so on that occasion, more images have emerged from other cities.” , as well as from many other countries located in similar latitudes to our island.

Photos: Night show with northern lights in different parts of the world
20 photo
This natural phenomenon, caused by an intense solar storm, has been observed in rare places.

The Caribbean Astronomy Society explained that Thursday night’s event was due to a noticeable solar “flare” or eruption that occurred on October 8 and reached Earth on Thursday.

Being a severe storm, the phenomenon has been observed as far south as the Florida Keys, Bahamas, India, Mexico and from a cruise south of Cuba.

