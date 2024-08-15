North Korea to open borders to tourism for first time since pandemic

North Korea will reopen its borders to tourism in December 2024. (Getty)

North Korea is about to open up to General tourism For the first time in nearly five years, foreigners from various countries are allowed to enter after their borders were closed at the start of the virus pandemic. Covid-19.

Two major tour operators for foreign visitors said on Wednesday, August 14, that they had heard from their partners in north korea Flights will open in December 2024. The flights will initially be to Samjiyon, near the border with China, and then likely to the rest of the country.He said Korea Tours In a statement.

KTG Tours She posted on social media that she had been informed that visitors could go there. Samjiyon Starting this winter.

Foreign tourism has been an important source of foreign currency for North Korea. (Christian Petersen Clausen/Reuters)

system Kim Jong Un Border restrictions began easing about a year ago, but have not been opened to groups of people. Tourists Which in their day was a source of hard money for the state, with few foreign exchange reserves. These visitors provided the money that helped the country conduct transactions abroad while remaining cut off from international banking services.

At the beginning of this year, north korea Allowing a small number of tourists to enter RussiaIt was a sign of the strengthening of relations between neighbors, which happened during that time. USA Other countries are accused Kim To send weapons to The Kremlin To help the president Vladimir Putin In his attack on Ukraine.

Authorities closely monitor foreign visitors to North Korea. (Archive)

Authorities north korea They are closely monitoring visitors from abroad, who are usually only allowed to stay in accommodation designated for foreigners and whose movements around the country are restricted. “I am happy to be back in North Korea after five years,” Nick Bonner, co-founder of Koryo Tours, said in an email.

