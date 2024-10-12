NLDS: Analysis of the Dodgers’ victory over the Padres in Game 5

You have to give the Dodgers credit for showing…resilience, which hasn’t exactly been their strong point in recent seasons.

enough, Los Angeles Dodgers They head to National League Championship Series To confront New York Mets.

After four violent confrontations in National League Seriesthe The Dodgers are silent To divide competitors, San Diego Padres2-0 in Dodger stadium In the end it’s win or go home.

The Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Diego Padres in the fifth and deciding game of the National League Division Series. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrell

How did Los Angeles punch its ticket to the championship series? Here’s our analysis of the game as well as our conclusions after the final launch.

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Diego Padres 0

You have to give the Dodgers credit for showing…resilience. That hasn’t quite been their strength in recent postseasons, but they entered this series with a pitching staff, facing a Padres team that was red-hot and full of expectations that they would beat their team. A hated competitor. Freddie Freeman was injured and ineffective, the Padres danced in Game 2, Shohei Ohtani didn’t do much after a home run in Game 1, and the Dodgers were without a starter in Game 4. Still, they won the Series. To advance to the National League Championship Series.

Dave Roberts, the oft-maligned manager, pulled a master game plan in Game 4, using eight different relievers, then combined Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the bullpen for another shutout in Game 5. Pitching is still the rules in the postseason, even If you don’t. I don’t always know where it’s coming from. As for the Padres, there may be a reason they haven’t won the National League West pennant during the Dodgers’ era of dominance: They’re not that good yet. — David Schoenfeld