July 18, 2024

Nicolas Maduro’s new biography belies that he was never the guitarist for the Venezuelan rock band Enigma.

Lane Skeldon July 17, 2024 2 min read

New biography of Nicolas Maduro.

A new biography, “Nicolas Maduro, Present and Future,” by Ana Cristina Bracho, lies when it says that the Social Democratic Party candidate was the guitarist for the Venezuelan rock band Enigma, which was popular in the 1980s.

“Hugo Salinas tells us that once he arrived at Liceo Ávalos, Nicolás met Carlos Carrillo, guitarist of the group Enigma, and asked him to invite him every time there was a presentation of the band Quinta Galaxia or the group Enigma.” reads page 59 of the book published by Vadell Hermanos Editores CA

“He then spent his time in the rehearsals of this group. Until he became the guitarist in the group, and they went forward with him to record an LP which was heard and praised by Evan Locher,” the text continues on page 60.

The feverish biography even insists that the band visited the Circuito Exitos station, where they supposedly remember Maduro as “a very tall, thin boy with long hair.”
Also in the style of Jimi Hendrix.

It’s all just a hoax.

In fact, the same Enigma members denied such statements when they made them in previous years. Maduro was never part of the group, nor were any of his close friends.

This false assertion apparently arose from the screening of the Enigma film on the “Richard Show”, on Venevisión in 1981.

In this participation, which has increased after decades of time YoutubeA young member with dark skin, dark hair and a thick mustache appears. However, it is not Maduro, but the band’s singer and guitarist: Carlos Carrillo.

In addition to Carrillo, the original lineup included Wolfgang Rosas on bass and Leo Gómez on drums. Other musicians who joined the group before its breakup in 1986 were: Carlos Rosas, Roman Jerdel, Orlando Garcés, Henry Roa, Ramón Pinto and Arnoldo Duque.

Members of the Venezuelan rock band Enigma. Photo: Archive

As if that wasn’t enough, Maduro’s new biography also lies by saying that the band released an LP (long play) containing many of the songs.

In fact, Enigma’s only record corresponds to the compilation album “Venerock”, from 1982, which included songs by various groups. Enigma’s contribution to this album was his song “The Traveler’s Race”.

