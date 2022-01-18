Nicaragua’s dictatorship imposes ‘prison state’ on CNU directors

The dictatorships of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have ordered the Directorate General of Immigration and Immigration to apply immigration restrictions to all university presidents who are members of the National Council of Universities (CNU), it has been revealed to Article 66 An unofficial source preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“All deans who are CNU members have been banned from leaving the country. In fact, all deans have been notified that they cannot leave.” The scale of the system also reaches the managers of all administrative departments of public universities.

It was a “decision from above,” the official declared, referring to the dictatorial couple made up of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. The source emphasized that “the matter is not related to the existence of a prior agreement between the deans.”

According to the informant, the regime is buying the silence and loyalty of university officials. He said that in March they will offer a bonus of 16,000 cordubas to all collaborators who work at CNU member universities.

In addition, she confirmed that the Dean of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua) and the President of CNU were prevented from leaving the country last year when she was on her way to travel for an educational meeting. Two other UNAN officials were able to attend the event.

Ramona Rodriguez, Dean of UNAN-Managua and President of CNU.

On January 10, the day Ortega was sworn in for a new presidential term, the US State Department announced Visa restriction for 116 people “Accomplices” in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including university administrators.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken explained that the new list consists of mayors, attorneys general and university administrators, as well as police, prison and military officials.

On November 16, nine days after the presidential election, Joe Biden’s government announced that all officials of the Nicaraguan regime You will not be able to travel to the United States.

The US President has imposed restrictions on the entry of the presidential couple into US soil, and the measure also includes their children, relatives and all officials in the dictatorship of Ortega Murillo.