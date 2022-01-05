Nicaragua and Iran sign agreement on cultural heritage and science issues

This content was published on 05 Jan 2022 – 01:28

Managua, January 4 (EFE). The governments of Nicaragua and Iran signed a cultural agreement on cultural heritage, arts, sciences and cinematography on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by the Co-Director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Culture (INC), Luis Morales Alonso. Co-Director of the National Cinematheque for Nicaragua, Idania Castillo; With the head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization of Iran, Muhammad Mahdi Imanipour.

The director participating in the National Media Conference told the official media that this agreement will be of great benefit and will enrich the two peoples in the fields of cultural heritage, arts, sciences and cinematography.

In the meantime, the co-director of the National Cinematheque stressed that this agreement will strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between Nicaragua and Iran.

For his part, the Iranian delegate indicated that signing this agreement is an opportunity to work and open spaces for further cooperation between the two countries.

Nicaragua’s ambassador to Iran, Isaac Bravo, and the head of the Iranian embassy’s mission in Managua, Mujib Salehi, were also present at the event, according to the Nicaraguan Executive.

Iran is one of the countries that congratulated Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on his re-election in the controversial general elections on November 7, which the majority of the international community, including the United States, deemed “illegitimate”, and which it called “gesture”. .

Ortega is one of Iran’s main allies in Latin America, and on January 10, 2012, when he was sworn in for his third and second terms in a row, he supported Iran’s nuclear program and asked Israel to “disarm” it to avoid a belligerent conflict.

In September 2019, the National Assembly (parliament), which is controlled by the ruling party, ratified an agreement for the promotion and mutual protection of investments between the governments of Nicaragua and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. EFE

