Nicaragua: 28 flights reported from Haiti in 48 hours | Momento.net

Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua received 28 commercial flights carrying passengers from Port-au-Prince, Haiti in the past 48 hours, local newspapers reported on Saturday.

The Article 66 portal, which cites the official flight arrival schedule of Nicaragua’s state-owned Airport Administration International (EAAI), details that on Friday 12 flights from Port-au-Prince landed at the Nicaraguan air terminal, and 16 on Saturday. .

The Nicaraguan authorities did not announce whether they had opened a new air route between Port-au-Prince and Managua.

First flight

The first plane to arrive in Nicaragua on Friday from Haiti was Sunrise Airlines flight S6-236, which landed at 11:56 a.m. (17:56 GMT). The second flight was Sarpa Airlines HK-5331.

The airlines responsible for operating commercial flights from Haiti to Nicaragua are AirCentury, Atlantic, Magni, Sarpa Searca, Sky High and Sunrise. They’re doing it without that road officially existing.

In addition to flights from Port-au-Prince, the official EAAI schedule records flights from the Caribbean island of Providenciales, from the Turks and Caicos archipelago, which also does not have an open route with Managua.