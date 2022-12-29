Niagara Falls Freezes Amid Extreme Cold

A section of Niagara Falls A partial freeze resulted from a winter storm that had been battering the US for several dayschain complaint CBS. He further emphasized this phenomenon This has only happened six times in recent history (1848, 1911, 1912, 1917, 2014 and 2015).

However, due to the enormous amount of water being discharged – about 3,100 tonnes per second -, The famous waterfall never freezes.

Niagara Falls is frozen over by a winter storm hitting the US and Canada

However, there were tourists willing to brave the high temperatures to visit the place between New York and Ontario. Who had the opportunity to see this miracle with their own eyes They found trees, mountains, and all kinds of snow-covered terrain.

The Storm Elliott It was at least fatal 63 people In America, It started to subside on Wednesday morningVarious local media reported that even as problems continued at airports as thousands of flights were canceled en masse.

The city of Buffalo is located in Erie County, New York State, near the Canadian border. 34 deaths were reported, according to a new report. Many victims They were found in their cars or on the streets Recovered after hours of waiting.

The Firestone family crosses Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, NY on December 23, 2022. (Photo by Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Derek Key – The Buffalo News

Within the United States, The cold was felt to varying degrees across much of the country, including Texas and Florida. In both southern locations, the weather began to improve late Wednesday, with temperatures rising. However, according to officials, People are not in danger.

“As temperatures warm, we expect the snow to melt and melt more quickly, which could lead to flooding.”Erie County Sheriff Mark Bolancarz warned. “The ban on buffalo driving is still in force today,” he added.

Vehicles are parked on the 131 North Freeway near 84th Street in Byron Center, Michigan on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Grand Rapids Press via Neil Blake/AP) Neil Blake | MLive.com – The Grand Rapids Press

Additionally, the official tweeted, “The National Guard will go door-to-door in areas without power to ensure residents are safe.” while, The polar wave affected airports in Denver, Chicago and Baltimore with flight cancellations.

The biggest problem has been felt by Southwest Airlines, which has been dealing with service disruptions due to the domino effect of flight cancellations in recent days. Roughly Over 2,800 flights were canceled and more than 2,500 operated by Southwest According to specialist site FlightAware.

A plane takes off from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on December 22, 2022. Scott Olsen – Getty Images North America

On Tuesday night, the company’s CEO, Bob Jordan, apologized in a video message: “We’re doing everything we can to get back to normal. We are very sorry“, said. on the news network CNNMike Santoro, vice president of the Southwest Drivers Association, expressed his frustration.

He noted that The company had long suffered from a “largely outdated” computer system, which complicated the layout of the planes. “This is the biggest flight disruption I’ve seen in my 16 years with the company. It’s embarrassing,” Santoro insisted.

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk outside Union Station in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 22, 2022, during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI – AFP

“While we understand that it is impossible to control the weather, here the line has been crossed between an uncontrollable situation in terms of weather and something that the company is directly responsible for,” he told the chain. NBC Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

