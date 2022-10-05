News summary of Hurricane Orlene in Mexico

After making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, 5 km west-southwest of the town of Isla del Bosque, in the municipality of Escuinapa, in Sinaloa, Orleans is heading north-northeast.

According to information from Mexico’s National Water Commission (Conagua), the hurricane “will cause heavy rain (150 to 250 mm) in Nayarit and Sinaloa, severe (75 to 150 mm) in Durango and Jalisco, very strong (50 to 75 mm). ) in Colima, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Zacatecas.”

In addition, the organization reported that Orlin “will generate winds of up to 90 to 110 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters in height on the coasts of Nayarit and Sinaloa, gusts of winds of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters in the coast of Nayarit and Sinaloa. Jalisco, winds of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters on the coasts of Baja California Sur and Colima.”

“The precipitation from this system can raise the level of rivers and streams, and cause flooding and flooding in the areas of the states mentioned above, which calls on residents and mariners to heed the warnings of the National Weather Service (SMN). .), of the National Water Commission ( Conagua), following the guidance of state, municipal and civil protection authorities. A tropical storm monitoring area is maintained in northern Nayarit, central and southern Sinaloa,” the latest statement from Conagua added.