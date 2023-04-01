News, reactions and last minute

Some Republican lawmakers are criticizing a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of Donald Trump on Thursday. This is what they say:

Senator John Cornyn: A member of the Senate Republican leadership told CNN that Trump’s impeachment “seems like an opportunity for (the district attorney) to make headlines and get publicity.”

Representative James Comer: The House Oversight Leader’s attack came a day after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brock accused former President Donald Trump of a “political witch hunt.”

“What concerns us in Washington, Congressman Jordan and I, is whether there is coordination here between Merrick Garland, the DOJ and the various agencies that are going after Donald Trump,” Comer told Fox on Friday. “It’s a political witch hunt, and they’re doing everything they can to create a narrative that hurts Donald Trump.”

Comer told CNN that the Prague trial was “a political stunt.”

Before the impeachment, Comer and two House speakers sent a letter requesting testimony and information from Bragg about their investigation.

Senator John Barasso: The chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus called the impeachment a “political coup” in a statement to CNN.

“This is a politically motivated case by a far-left activist. A case like this would never happen to anyone other than President Trump. “Instead of ordering hit political jobs, New York prosecutors should focus on getting violent criminals off the streets,” he said.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green: A key Trump ally close to the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives tweeted that he plans to travel to New York City on Tuesday to protest the impeachment of Donald Trump, the latest sign of how Republicans are racing to protect former Republicans. President.

Greene is a member of the House Oversight Committee, one of the main groups trying to investigate the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and told CNN she regularly updates Trump on his investigative priorities.

Representative Mike Johnson: Johnson, the leading member of the House Republican Party, hit out at Bragg, accusing him of “almost guaranteeing” that former President Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee for president.

“Alvin Bragg, this Soros-funded political activist occupying the Manhattan district attorney’s office, is the person who is bringing the integrity, the integrity of our entire judicial system into disrepute,” Johnson said Friday on Fox News. “He is putting his time and resources behind the former president. Because? Timing is important because the president has announced that he will run again.”

Johnson added that the impeachment is “guaranteed” that Trump is the Republican presidential nominee and “likely to run for re-election” in 2024.