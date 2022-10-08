New York police identify four women from ‘Green Goblins’ gang who attacked subway passengers

New York police have identified four women in the gang “The Green Goblin”He violently assaulted two 19-year-old passengers in the train.

About Emily Soto34 years old; Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston Y Dariana PegueroAll 26 years old, officials Friday according to information to journalists from the American newspaper New York Post.

“These women were among a group of suspects wearing full-length neon green pantyhose who shot and killed two 19-year-old men in the Times Square subway around 2 a.m. last Sunday,” New York police told New York Post reporters. Chief of Detectives James Esick.

Four identified members of the gang live at Queensborough House. of NYCHA, according to Essig.

Peguero has the longest criminal history with nine prior arrests, followed by Alston, who has been handcuffed three times, Soto, who has been arrested twice, and Isouf, who has been arrested once before, the chief said.

The attack was captured on video “First arose from an apparent pump on the platform and spilled into the subway car”Essig said.

The victims stole a cell phone and a wallet, police said.

The strangely dressed group fled after the attack, while other suspects have yet to be identified.

The mother of one of the victims told The Post on Monday that her daughter.“Said to have been attacked by aliens.” And he had no idea what he was talking about.

“Yesterday was his birthday” The distraught mother asked that she and the victims remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “That’s how he spent his 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve, and then it’s disgusting.”