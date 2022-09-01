September 1, 2022

New photos appear during its last date

September 1, 2022

4th of last June, Gerard Pique and Shakira They surprised the world by announcing their separation after more than 12 years of relationship. Since then, reporters and “paparazzi” They did their best to find the best photos, both for the Barcelona football player and for the singer.

But above all, one in particular: Jordy Martin. The Catalan became the shadow of the couple and got several exclusive photos of both. last of New appointment Owned by advocate and marketing student.

In the pictures that magazine Welcome! Published exclusively on her cover this Wednesday, You Can Watch “The Love Birds” In the car leave the footballer’s house. The photographer has gone a step further and into the program “Fat and thin” That young lady already lives there.


But not only this. Jordi also confirms it when Gerard and Clara She started, and she also has a boyfriend. In fact, he was one of Pique’s “Cosmos” employees, so the athlete had to fire him and hire the young woman instead.


