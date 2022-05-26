New NASA warning

And NASA confirmed, through a press release, that “something strange is happening” in the known universe, according to data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope. There has even been talk of finding “new physics” that would directly interfere with the speed of the expansion of the universe.

According to the US Space Agency, “The search for the expansion rate of the universe began in the 1920s with measurements by astronomers Edwin B. Hubble and Georges Lemaitre. In 1998, this led to the discovery of “dark energy,” a mysterious driving force that is accelerating the expansion of the universe.

However, in recent years, with the help of Hubble, scientists have discovered that there is a significant discrepancy between the measured expansion rate in the (currently) local universe and data obtained independently “just after the Big Bang, which predicted a different expansion value”; Simply put, the universe has changed its rate of expansion relative to the data left by the Big Bang.

Now, although “the reason for this discrepancy remains a mystery,” the truth is that experts know that something strange is going on, recording data that NASA has never seen before.

The Hubble data, which includes a variety of cosmic objects that act as distance markers, Support the idea that something strange is happening, possibly related to new physicsexplains the space agency.

NASA: The sharpest image ever taken of the Andromeda Galaxy from the Hubble Space Telescope – AstroAventura (AstroAventura) May 22 2022

“Milestone in Space History”

To explain what’s going on (or at least trying), Nobel Prize winner Adam Rees of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, said he and his team have dedicated themselves to analyzing at least 42 supernova landmarks. recorded by Hubble over the past forty years.

“That’s what the Hubble Space Telescope was built for, using the best technology we know to do so. Perhaps this is Hubble’s masterpiece, because it would take another 30 years of Hubble’s life to double the sample size.Reese said.

Through this research, scientists were able to conclude that the new results presented by Hubble “more than double” the last sample of signs of cosmic distance, which made it possible to understand the speed of the expansion of the universe a little more accurately using the passage of weather.

“The Hubble constant is a very special number. It can be used to sew a needle from the past to the present to comprehensively test our understanding of the universe. This requires an enormous amount of detailed work,” said Dr. Licia Verdi, a cosmologist at ICREA and ICC-University of Barcelona.

Thus, it was determined that the expansion rate of the universe is slower than what Hubble could see. With the help of the data model provided by the Standard Cosmological Model of the Universe and the European Space Agency, Astronomers predict a lower value for the Hubble constant which puts the expansion at 67.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec and a margin of error of 0.5 km/sec per megaparsec. However, the Riess team’s estimate gives higher data: 73 km/s per megaparsec.

“Given the large size of the Hubble sample, there is only a one in a million chance that astronomers are wrong due to unlucky clouds,” Reiss explained, which in turn makes it difficult to study the expansion of the universe, because NASA adds that it is still difficult to find an “explanation.” To separate the expansion rate of the local versus early universe, but the answer could include additional universe physics.”