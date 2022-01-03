January 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

new love? Kashan Adamari Lopez Kissing Someone Special On New Years Eve: Pictures

new love? Kashan Adamari Lopez Kissing Someone Special On New Years Eve: Pictures

Lane Skeldon January 3, 2022 2 min read

After a difficult year for the Puerto Rican driver, Adamari Lopez Say goodbye to 2021 in a big way in the company of loved ones. And he did nothing more and nothing less than the following very special personwho filled it hugs and kisses During the celebration of the new year.

2021 was undoubtedly a challenge to the introduction of Puerto Rico: from her shocking transformation after losing 15 kilos, to the end of her relationship with the Spanish dancer, Tony CostaAfter 10 years of being together.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Andrea Legareta welcomed the 2022 tournament in a bikini from Acapulco

January 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Nyurka and daughter Romina reveal heart attack curves in bikinis as ‘soulmates’

January 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Anthony Santos clarifies the controversy for a two-hour party only

January 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

new love? Kashan Adamari Lopez Kissing Someone Special On New Years Eve: Pictures

January 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

US telecom operators refuse to delay 5G network launch

January 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Dr. Natalie Milan – Zeta

January 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Abstract. Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton | Raul beat Cristiano

January 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis