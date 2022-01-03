new love? Kashan Adamari Lopez Kissing Someone Special On New Years Eve: Pictures

After a difficult year for the Puerto Rican driver, Adamari Lopez Say goodbye to 2021 in a big way in the company of loved ones. And he did nothing more and nothing less than the following very special personwho filled it hugs and kisses During the celebration of the new year.

2021 was undoubtedly a challenge to the introduction of Puerto Rico: from her shocking transformation after losing 15 kilos, to the end of her relationship with the Spanish dancer, Tony CostaAfter 10 years of being together.

How can we forget his wonderful performance on the show This is how you dance, where he conquered the stage with his remarkable talent, in addition to his recent success as a jury in a competition Miss Universe.

To welcome 2022, without Tony Costa in attendance, the beautiful anchor was caught kissing and embracing the love of her life while enjoying a wonderful evening with friends.

a few days ago, people in spanish It was announced that the Puerto Rican charismatic figure will travel to Disneylandia in Orlando, Florida, to wrap up the end of the year with his daughter Alia. However, the festivities seemed to be different, as the driver chose to spend the end of the year with her friend Cynthia Torres Roman.

Thanks to the photos shared by Cynthia and her husband, we were able to see a happy and enthusiastic Adamare Lopez welcoming the New Year, surrounded by affection and with his true love: her little Hey Ala6 years only.

Photo: Instagram / @

adamarilopez

One of the most emotional moments was when the 12 bell rang, mother and daughter merging in sweet embraces, while Adamari filled them with tender kisses.

Photo: Instagram / @

adamarilopez

‘Golden Girl’ recently shared a compilation video of His best moment of the year Through his Instagram account.

“It has been months of learning a lot in which perseverance and dedication in every step are its heroes. I assure you that together we will continue to focus on all those goals,” Adamari posted in his latest reflection in 2021.

