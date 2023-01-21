Netflix will charge a fee for password sharing

Netflix It announced its earnings for 2023, as well as its new plans. In the coming months, the company will attempt a final update to its subscription plans whereby users who illegally share accounts will have to pay an additional cost.

The system has already been tested Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica Through an application that allows you to transfer a profile from a joint account to an individual account, keeping your viewing history and recommendations.

With over 230.7 million subscribers, Netflix It is the world’s leading streaming service, followed by Disney with 220 million across all of its platforms: Disney+, Hulu, Star and ESPN+.

These results are not yet released Netflix It began offering a new plan to its customers at the end of 2022, at a discounted rate but with ads, incorporating nearly 7.6 million new users, well over the 4.5 million the company projected from October to December.

The model, which debuted in December in 12 international markets at a cost of about $7, has boosted Netflix To attract new subscribers after losing up to 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of the year.

In fact, at the beginning of November 2022, when I launched the new service, Netflix It reported the highest daily subscription rate in the US, up 58% over the three days prior to launch, the highest rate of growth since the pandemic began.

Netflix It earned 4,491 million in 2022

Platform Netflix It made $4.491 million in 2022, after adding $55 million in the year’s last quarter.

The streaming giant added nearly 7.6 million new subscribers in the last three months of the year, which it closed with 230.7 million subscribers.