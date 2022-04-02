Netflix is ​​disconnecting from Facebook and you will no longer be able to use this function

dpa . agency

Mexico City / 01.04.2022 05:39:25

Netflix distance himself from Facebook And it will stop allowing social network users to log in to running platform then starts May 2a change that will force users to create a password on the streaming platform.

From Netflix They announced the decision to withdraw their support for Log in with Facebook On their website, in the section devoted to assistance in accessing the platform from the social network and solving possible problems that may arise.

There, it is now indicated that “From May 2, 2022 He will not be able to access Netflix using Log in to Facebook‘, which forces you to make changes to the account to be able to access it after the date.

company urges”Create a Netflix password‘, the company adds on the said page. It also sends said communications to affected users through e-mail.

to continue to use Netflix, they have to create a new login on the platform. To do this, you must open a file web browser From a mobile phone or computer, and once there, you must go to the following address: netflix.com/login.

Next, tap Sign in with FacebookAnd in the pop-up window, enter File e-mail and the facebook password. Once logged in, go to netflix.com/password and follow the instructions to change your password before clicking save.

Finally, you must open Netflix on the device and log in with the new password as well Not linked to a Facebook account.