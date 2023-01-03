January 4, 2023

Netflix: A two-hour movie based on a true event that won’t let you move from your chair

The Spanish movie, 111 minutes long, has already got millions of views and is successful on the streaming platform.


this is Spanish movie It is one of the most watched Netflix, which has a constant renewal of the titles in its catalog. In this case, the production performing on the platform is a file It stars Juan Jose Ballesta and is based on true events.

Action Man is a Spanish production that breaks it down on the streaming platform and never ceases to attract users, so much so that it has become one of the most chosen. Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera, it lasts 111 minutes and is based on real events.

History He tells the story of the so-called Robin Hood An anarchist, he ran a legendary fraud operation in Paris that put him in the crosshairs of America’s largest bank, when he managed to make huge sums by forging traveler’s checks to invest in the causes he believed in.

The official synopsis reads: In this drama based on the life of Lucio Urtopia, an anarchist selects one of the world’s largest banks to carry out a masterful forgery.

The cast of action man

  • Lucio is Juan Jose Ballesta
  • Ann is Liah O’Prey
  • The Asturian is Luis Calijo
  • Quico is Mickey Esbarby
  • Inspector Costello is Alex Blazy
  • Paro is the temple of Ben
  • Patrick is Fred Tatian
  • Sator is Anna Polvorosa
  • Germinal is Josiane Bengotxea
  • Josep is Juan Olivares
  • Little Jane is Monica Lamberti
