National holidays | Cuzco | The tourists cut the railway to protest against a ticket to Machu Piccho despite the sale of tickets long vacation | Cuzco | Video | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Peru

A group of tourists, including citizens and foreigners, organized a vigil in the Agua Calientes region in the province of Urubamba (Cusco), to demand the sale of tickets. Machu Picchu platter. High demand for visitors has been reported due to the approaching long vacation due to the festivities national holidays As a result, tickets for the Inca castle have been completely exhausted so far.

According to news program América Noticias, tourists have closed part of the railway. In addition, another group remains in long queues at the booth where tickets are sold Machu Picchualthough Ministry of Culture Tourism agencies urged to inform “With respect and objectivity” to its users that there are no longer tickets to enter the Inca castle to avoid unnecessary tourist overload and safety and health inconveniences That this is born.

“We have about 800 tourists who want to sell their entry tickets to Machu Picchu shot. Tourists want to be served, they want to sell their tickets, so I ask the Ministry of Culture, please, to have a meeting with the technical side, and if necessary, we can come.The mayor of Machu Picchu, Darwin Baca, said.

Cusco: Long queues and protests continue to enter Machu Picchu

Darwin Baca pointed out that Reduced capacity to Machu Picchu platter It is one of the reasons for the emergence of the problem of excessive demand for tourists who demand entry tickets into the tourist space. “The problem is that there is a decision for 2020 that unfortunately has reduced cargo capacity Machu PicchuHe said that means that with 600 tourists, then 2,000, then 3,000 and now finally, due to the demand of different sectors, the Ministry of Culture accepted a capacity of 4,044.

The authority stated that the solution to this problem should be led by the Ministry of Culture. “The solution is not to sell tickets today or tomorrow in Cusco, it is that we sell these tickets now to those tourists who are here. Machu Picchu And who will see in the coming days.”

The Ministry of Culture He pointed out that by conducting a responsible technical evaluation, it was decided to increase the entry capacity to 4,044 visitors per day. “Due to the high demand caused by the national holidays, so far, all the rations that have been made available through the official sales channels, the website www.machupicchu.gob.pe and DDC Cusco,” he commented in a statement.

From the Ministry of Culture, we are committed to continuing to support the tourism sector, ensuring due protection and preserving our human heritage, in order to We must respect the maximum number of visitors allowed‘, the statement adds.

The statement of the Ministry of Culture responds to the fact that since the end of last week long queues have been reported at the ticket booth of the castle Machu Picchu in the Aguas Calientes region. Images recorded by the news program América Noticias showed that domestic and international tourists sleep on the premises even to get a ticket to the archaeological center during the holidays. national holidays.

