National Classic changes schedule between America and Chivas

The Commitment between Eagles and Flock will take place on Saturday 17th September in Azteca at 8:00 PM.

Mexico – MX . League declares that National Classic Enter America s chivas The schedule changes, so instead of running at 9:00 PM, it will take place at 8:00 PM.

on page MX . League Adjustment of the table is already reflected; The match day corresponding to the date of the 15th of Apertura 2022 is kept for the same day Saturday the 17th of the current month in Aztec Stadium.

The America Chivas The meeting is the highlight for most of the season, regardless of what position both teams occupy in the overall table.

this time AmericaDirected by the Argentine Fernando “Tano” Ortizis the best team to reach the Classic, because at the end of history 12 they are in the lead with 25 points and a colossal streak of seven consecutive victories.

The National Classic will take place on Saturday 17th September. imago 7

chivasIn the midst of the refereeing controversy, he continues to raise his level of play and now has five matches unbeaten, three of which have been victories that have renewed the spirit of the Atletico fans.

from the hand Richard ChenThe rojiblanco team finds itself on the field, with players who are fully improving, after receiving harsh criticism for their performance. chivas Comes from a negative draw against Tolucain a duel that ended with an arbitration controversy over a penalty taken by a fugitive from the herd.

instructions chivas He played with Ricardo Cadena on the bench and the former player didn’t make him look bad; The coaching staff and players have closed ranks and the team is moving forward, and is now 8th with 16 units, 9 less than its opponent.

For their part, the the Eagles realized tigers At the Azteca Stadium.