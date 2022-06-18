Natasha Natasha: From driving a $128,000 Mercedes-Benz to this…

Natasha Natasha is overflowing with musical talent and beauty in all of her productions, but she also boasts expensive gifts like Mercedes-Benz and other not-to-observe gifts. Find out what other spoiled car is popping up in his garage.

Nati NatashaMusic Producer Partner Ravi Pina She represents one of the most engaging and exciting voices in reggaeton, latin pop and bachata, a multifaceted characteristic that makes her involved in countless collaborations, as her company is the perfect touch to achieve total success on digital platforms.

Dominicans, in addition to mixing talent and beauty too It prides itself on its modest collection but no less powerful than the luxury cars displaying all its charmin cases of heart attack that paralyze social networks and have a functional ability corresponding to their good taste.

longer model Mercedes Benz AMG GLC43 in blue, with an approximate cash value of $ 128 thousand, is among its most prominent features, acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3 seconds, a top speed of 250 km / h, with a spacious, comfortable and safe interior environment.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

However, he owns another super-sophisticated ship that was given to him by his manager and partner, Ravi Pina of the company. Alfa Romeoan Italian sports car brand with a white exterior and red interior details, valued at around $80,000, has got a fully available bracket to start shining on the steering wheel.

It must be added that the great Stelvio Quadrifoglio From the reference, it takes just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, which originally produced 510 hp but was revised to 540 hp. Unparalleled beauty.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

