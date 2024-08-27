NASA received a video signal sent 31 million kilometers from Earth

In recent months, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, known as NASA, has achieved a new milestone in the progress of its frequently undertaken private communications projects.

NASA said it received a video transmission from more than 31 million kilometers away from Earth in a record time of 101 seconds.

This new advance in communications is known to be part of a project being implemented using the Psyche space probe.

The video lasts just 15 seconds, and in the images you can see a kitten on a piece of furniture. In addition, he said the short transmission is part of a test of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system, designed to improve data transmission capacity on future interplanetary missions, including potential missions to Mars.

The US government’s civilian space agency said the advance was crucial to the near future of space exploration and research, as it allowed for high-definition data to be transmitted millions of kilometres away.

According to NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, this achievement highlights the agency’s commitment to developing technologies that meet the data transmission needs of future missions.

How does deep space optical communication work?



The agency stated in a NASA report that the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project, which is being developed and is in the testing phase, uses laser technology to broadcast data from space.

It is worth noting that the laser transmission system allows for much greater transmission capacity than conventional radio systems.

He also points out that receiving stations on Earth are properly equipped with telescopes, modems and other devices that facilitate data transmission.

DSOC can transmit information at speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, which is important for future missions that require transmitting high-definition images and videos from long distances.

