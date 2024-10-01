NASA discovers a mysterious phenomenon on Mars that could change everything we know

Recently, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (a pot For its abbreviation in English). A wonderful discovery about volcanic activity on Mars Thanks to the photos I took Mars reconnaissance vehicle (MRO).

According to a report published on September 27, 2024, The agency identified a volcanic vent on the planetwhich resembles a spray cone, similar to the one that formed in the eruption of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, in 2021.

This result has been analyzed in depth before Ian T. W. Flynnpostdoctoral researcher at University of Idahowho rose Comprehensive morphological analysis and ballistic modeling of the formationLocated south of the Pavonis Mons volcano on Mars, which was published in the scientific journal Icarus.





What are starting cones?

Scatter cones are volcanic formations that form when bits of hot lava are ejected during volcanic eruptions.creating unique structures. On Earth, these are cones They are very common in volcanic areassuch as Craters of the Moon National Monument, in Idaho, but so far its presence on Mars has not been confirmed.

Flynn’s research suggests so Spray cones observed on Mars have very similar characteristics to those found on IcelandWhich indicates that both planets may have been subjected to similar volcanic processes.





The importance of discovery

This discovery has been of great importance to science ever since Not only does it confirm the existence of spray cones on Mars, but it also provides key information about the planet’s volcanic history. In addition, it provides new clues about the conditions under which these eruptions occurred, such as the presence of gases in the magma and the dynamics of the eruptions.

The similarity between spray cones on Mars and those on Iceland suggests this Volcanic eruptions on Earth can provide valuable details about geological processes on other planetsIn addition to reinforcing the idea that volcanoes in Iceland and Idaho are active in a similar way to how they were on Mars in its geological past.

for nowNASA continues its investigations of the Red Planet, and this new discovery is an example of the great progress that has been made. This advance not only advances knowledge of volcanoes on Mars, but also provides new insight into how volcanic activity on Earth and other planets is related.