NASA continues work on the SLS rocket and prepares for a major test of the Artemis I . mission

engineers Container Work continues with a view to an important test that will take place next week, before the unmanned mission takes off Artemis And who released him? Cape Canaveral Florida has a tentative date for the next day September 27.

The US space agency said it will hold a conference call on Monday to report on “cryogenic demonstration testto be held next Wednesday morning. Which will allow checking if the hydrogen leak in the SLS rocket that was observed in the second launch attempt of Artemis I has been fixed. It was done in early September.

During exams next week, The launch controllers will load ultra-cooled liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen In the central stage and middle stage of SLSthe most powerful missile ever built that uses it Container He plans to run manned missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

These loads will verify the airtight seal of the two plates On the side of the rocket connected to the liquid hydrogen fuel supply line quick disconnect system, the area where the leak occurred.

In the same way, Assessments of updated propellant loading procedures will be conductedwhich is designed to reduce thermal stress on the missile system, among other tests.

technicians Container You have been working in recent days under a tent-like enclosure to protect appliances and equipment from weather and other environmental conditions that occur in Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39Bin Florida, where the missile and ship are still preserved Orion.

If Wednesday’s demo was successful, the . file Container You will have a better chance of starting this historic mission on the 27th of this month, in which case, if all goes according to plan, The Orion spacecraft will return to Earth on November 5..

If Wednesday’s demonstration is successful, NASA will have a better chance of launching this historic mission on the 27th of this month, in which case, if all goes according to plan, the Orion spacecraft will return to Earth on November 5. .

The 70-minute launch window will open at 11:37 a.m. local time on September 27.

As an alternate launch date, still awaiting confirmation, October 2 is being studied in which case the Orion spacecraft will return on November 11, with a 109-minute launch window that will open at 2:52 p.m. local time.

The Container Maintains a dispatch plan for the manned mission of SpaceX to me International Space Station Not before 12:45 p.m. (4:45 p.m. GMT) on Monday, October 3.

.’s first launch attempt Artemis I On August 29, but Canceled due to a malfunction in one of the four RS-25 engines of the powerful missile SLS, whose height is 98 meters. This was followed by a second attempt on September 3, which was suspended due to a liquid hydrogen leak.

The goal of the first mission Artemis is set to Tests the capabilities of the SLS and Orion spacecraft ahead of a manned flight tentatively scheduled for 2024which will be followed by the third time that American astronauts for the first time since 1972, including a woman and a person of color, set foot on the moon.

the mission Artemis I, which will take off without a crew, has a duration of 37 days, 23 hours and 53 minutes, a period, after removing the round trip flights, the Orion spacecraft will orbit the moon.

(With information from EFE)

Read on: