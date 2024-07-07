NASA confirms the return of the northern lights starting today



the NASA confirms that the northern lights are returning And they will do so from this particular day on which we will be able to enjoy these strange elements. The sky has lit up in an extraordinary way this season and the amazing Northern Lights have brought us to our doorstep, an amazing way to enjoy the planet we live on. The nights invite us to look up to the sky to know at all times what is happening there and not only because of the long list of astronomical events that await us.

The Northern Lights must be seen. These days we can start thinking about what lies ahead. The long quiet nights of the holidays can be the perfect excuse to enjoy our encounters with the sky that can bring us important news. It will be time to start preparing for some special days with certain details to take into account. NASA wanted to bring joy to the holidays for more than one person, especially those who wanted to see this strange phenomenon.

NASA explains why you can see the northern lights in Spain

Spain has become news Being able to see the Northern Lights that we normally see in the North and have not been able to enjoy so soon for years. In essence, we will be facing elements that have become necessary and that may eventually become the elements that make us start preparing for the best.

These are the times when we should be prepared to see some anomalies in the sky that we may never have imagined. There is a big element to these phenomena that we have never seen before, as solar activity this year 2024 has not been recorded in this way for decades.

So, it’s no surprise that we’re looking at a historic event that has produced these stunning northern lights that we’ll soon be able to see. And as NASA’s social media tells us, there’s a reason the northern lights are coming to our doorstep.

They explain to us: “Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are giant clouds of solar particles entangled with magnetic fields that escape from the Sun. These giant clouds can travel anywhere in the solar system, even to us here on Earth.”

The Northern Lights will return this summer.

This is anomalous activity of the sun. Which is why we see these northern lights reaching our planet in a way that we should probably take into account. It’s time to look up to the sky to see the phenomenon that NASA explains to us in detail on its blog.

They explain in this blog: “The Sun sends us more than just heat and light; it sends lots of energy and tiny particles to our planet. The protective magnetic field around Earth shields us from most of the energy and particles, and we don’t even realize it. But the Sun doesn’t send out the same amount of energy all the time. There’s a constant stream of solar wind and there are solar storms. “During a type of solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, the Sun ejects a huge bubble of electrified gas that can travel through space at high speeds.”

These solar storms will be responsible for the northern lights we will see this summer: “When a solar storm is heading towards us, some of the energy and small particles can travel along the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles in the Earth’s atmosphere. There, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere, creating beautiful displays of light in the sky. Oxygen emits green and red light. Nitrogen glows bright blue and purple.” That’s why they have this color that we see in the sky, which is a kind of light structure that fascinates us. Nature itself can be as beautiful as we see in these waiting and waiting northern lights.

Remember to spend your vacation away from the city or in a place with little light pollution so you can see it better. It is something that you will be excited about and will surely be able to see little by little. In essence, it is a way to wait for the northern lights outdoors and in the quiet of the corners that will surely impress us on more than one occasion. Start by preparing everything so that you do not miss this spectacle that will take us some time to see again, unless we go to the North Pole to be closer to where they start.



















