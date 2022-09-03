NASA again canceled the Artemis I lunar mission

What went wrong before introducing Artemis I? 2:56 p.m

(CNN) — Initiation of Artemis I mission The uncrewed was canceled once again after fueling problems as it prepared to begin a historic mission around the moon.

The launch was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but those plans were canceled after the team discovered a liquid hydrogen leak, which they were trying to fix. Liquid hydrogen is one of the propellants used in the rocket’s large core stage. Despite trying various repair procedures, the leak prevented the launch team from filling the liquid hydrogen tank.

For the second time in a week, the space agency has been forced to halt the launch countdown due to technical glitches. Monday’s first launch attempt was halted after a number of problems arose, including the cooling system of the rocket’s motors before liftoff and several leaks that appeared during the rocket’s fuel injection.

A liquid hydrogen leak was detected at 7:15 a.m. ET in the quick disconnect cavity that feeds the rocket with hydrogen in the core stage engine section. This is different from the leak that occurred before Monday’s canceled launch.

Launch controllers heated the line in an attempt to get a tighter seal, and the flow of liquid hydrogen resumed before another leak occurred. They stopped the flow of liquid hydrogen, “closed the valve used to fill and drain it, and then used helium to increase pressure in the ground transfer line and attempt to restore it,” according to NASA.

That debugging plan failed. The team tried the first plan again to heat the array, but after manually restarting the flow of liquid hydrogen, the leak occurred again.

How important was the Artemis I mission launch? 1:07

The release window opens at 2:17 pm ET and closes at 4:17 pm ET on Saturday. NASA’s live broadcast began at 5:45 a.m. ET. on your website and TV channel.

Saturday’s weather conditions for the launch were 60% favorable, according to chief meteorologist Melody Lowe, who predicted the weather would not be a “barrier” to the launch.

The Artemis I stack, which includes the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, is located at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Artemis I mission is just the start of a project Send men back to the moon and, eventually, landing manned missions on Mars.

Artemis will orbit the moon and splash down in the Pacific Ocean on October 11. If that doesn’t work, the task can be released on 5th September.

In recent days, the launch team has taken time to address problems such as hydrogen leaks that surfaced ahead of Monday’s planned launch. According to NASA officials, the team also completed a risk assessment of an engine conditioning problem and foam cracking.

According to Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin, both are considered acceptable risks ahead of the launch count. On Monday, engine no. A sensor on one of the rocket’s four RS-25 engines, identified as 3, showed that the engine had not reached the proper temperature threshold required for start-up during engine liftoff.

Before takeoff, the engines must be warmed up before the supercooled propellant flows through them. To prevent the engines from experiencing temperature shocks, the launch controllers increase the pressure of the center-stage liquid hydrogen tank and send some liquid hydrogen to the engines. This is called “purification”.

According to Space Launch Systems chief engineer John Blevins, the team has determined that it gave a false sensor reading and plans to ignore the false sensor in the future.

Refinement, which is expected to occur at 8:00 am ET, is currently on hold while engineers address the hydrogen leak problem.

Mission of Artemis 1

The Artemis I mission will have a very special crew 0:49

After Artemis I’s launch, Orion’s mission will last 37 days, orbiting the Moon and returning to Earth, traveling a total of 2.1 million kilometers (1.3 million miles).

Although the passenger list doesn’t include humans, it does include passengers: three mannequins and a stuffed Snoopy will travel aboard Orion.

The crew aboard Artemis I may seem a bit unusual, but each one has a purpose. Snoopy will act as a zero-gravity indicator, meaning he will begin floating inside the capsule once he reaches the space environment.

mannequins, Commander Moonkin was called Campos, Helga and ZoharThey will measure deep space radiation where future crews can experience and test new suits and protective technologies. A bioassay carrying seeds, algae, fungi and yeasts is also inside Orion to measure how life responds to this radiation.

In addition, they were mounted Scientific experiments and technical explanations Also on a ring in a racket. From there, 10 small satellites called CubeSats will separate and travel separately to gather information about the Moon and the deep space environment.

Orion’s on and off cameras will share images and video throughout the mission, including live footage of the Callisto experiment, which captures a mannequin array. Commander Mooney’s combos Sitting in the commander’s seat. If you have an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, you can ask it where the mission is every day.

Expect to see views of Earth similar to those first shared during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, but with better quality cameras and technology.

The initial mission of the Artemis program will begin a phase of NASA’s space exploration aimed at landing various astronauts in previously unexplored regions of the Moon on the Artemis II and Artemis III missions, scheduled for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Human journey to Mars.