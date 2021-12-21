Narcogenerales case: “US ambassador refers to retired generals this year,” says Guillermo Lasso | Politics | News

The president said high-ranking commanders have a “decent attitude” when asked to investigate their accounts.

Despite confirming that the US embassy did not provide the requested information about the “narco-generals”, the President on Tuesday morning, December 21st Guillermo Lasso The ambassador assured that Michael Fitzpatrick This refers to the generals who were recently removed from the National Police this year.

“I would like to be very specific. I understand the statements of the US Ambassador to be specific to the many generals who have recently retired from the National Police. They do not refer to the current Generals of the National Police. , The US ambassador’s statement refers to generals who have recently retired from the National Police this year, ”he stressed.

By Executive Order 146, in August this year, President Lasso ceased his activities. To the commanders Pablo Rodriguez, Inspector General of Police; Edgar Korea, Director of Social Welfare; Paulo Terron, Director of Comprehensive Health; Y Victor Aras, Chief Financial Officer of the Police.

The U.S. embassy revoked Aras’ visa last week, A few days after the country’s ambassador announced that there were “narco-generals” in Ecuador, whose visas had already been revoked and a criminal judge ruled in favor of the four generals returning to their duties.

This last judicial decision was appealed by the President, the Government Ministry and the Police, and is now to be decided by the Pichincha Provincial Court. Meanwhile, four generals are on duty.

Lasso ended the issue by noting that high commanders had a “decent attitude” as they demanded the investigation to remove the secrecy of their accounts. (I)