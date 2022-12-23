Mutual Union is about how to improve the health and safety of workers in a sustainable way

Within the healthy company model, Unión de Mutuas announces the actions carried out in the interest of taking care of the protection of health and work well-being of employees, workers and society

mutual union Participated, for another year, in the Gora Well-being Conference, in which, under the theme “Path of Well-Being and Business Efficiency”, professionals from all over the national territory gathered with the aim of sharing the present and future well-being and occupational health, with particular attention to the post-pandemic situation and prevention Psychosocial and sustainability.

Within the block dedicated to the training, the person in charge of preventive activities of the Union de Mutuas, Emilio Gmez, directed the Keys to be a healthy company, highlighting the importance of raising awareness, in the world of work, about the human and social benefits that indicate environments conducive to health, Because she prefers a sustainable and high-quality work life. In this sense, he has explained in detail the four pillars on which a sound company is based. The physical health environment, the psychosocial work environment, health resources and the search for health improvements in society are the foundations that improve working conditions and people’s health while enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of companies, because they also influence the reduction of workplace accidents.

In his speech, Emilio Gómez explained the Union de Mutuas Health Organization Management Model, which, based on the WHO way of understanding health, applies a model of the physical, psychological and social well-being of each of its employees and companies. Comprehensive promotion and sponsorship programs for companies, employees, family and community. Thus, as major projects for the promotion and protection of health, during the past eight years, Unión de Mutuas has developed, within the corporate health model, the Safe and Responsible Mobility Project, the Project for the Prevention of Musculoskeletal Disorders, the Cardiovascular Health Plan and the emocin .es project.

The person in charge of the exchange also reported on the projects currently in progress. We take care of your health, maturity plan and well-being at work, as well as the good results and excellent reception you get among the workers. As a socially responsible entity and expert in absenteeism management, Unión de Mutuas collaborates with companies involved in implementing the promotion of occupational health and well-being, through the Healthy Company model, a model that places people and universal health care at the center of the organization’s strategy. The nonprofit Gora Wellness Conference offers a global view of wellness solutions and trends. Since its inception in 2016, it has been conceived as a forum for sharing knowledge and experiences in wellbeing, from a personal (body and mind) and business (environment) perspective, and as a national meeting point for professionals addressing topics at the highest level around wellbeing and innovation. With the support of universities, professional entities, businesses and other organizations, this meeting promotes a culture of well-being with the aim of achieving a healthier society, and also demonstrates its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.



