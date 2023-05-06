MrBeast: How much money does a YouTuber with 150 million followers make

MrBeast, a popular YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has managed to amaze an impressive 150 million followers. this week. Given this success, the question arises of how much money he earns per month.

De acuerdo con los datos recopilados por Social Blade– una herramienta en línea que proporciona estadísticas y análisis detallados de YouTube canales– MrBeast, quien comenzó en YouTube cuando aún adolescente era, tuvo un impresionante incremento del 150% en su cantidad de seguidores durante Last month.

It also indicates that Donaldson earns between $316,200 and $5.1 million per month, which brings his annual income to $60.7 million..

Currently, MrBeast is the 5th most subscribed YouTuber, and he is also the 2nd most popular American account on this platform.

Last year, MrBeast celebrated 10 years on YouTube when he didn’t even have 100 million followers.

MrBeast channel has 741 videos. Among them, the four most popular videos have had 413 million, 290 million, 263 million, and 251 million views, respectively.

MrBeast’s most watched video, with 413 million views in total, shows 456 contestants competing in challenges inspired by the TV series “The Squid Game”.

In said video, MrBeast is offering a prize of $456,000.

