September 22, 2024

Mouse in passenger’s food causes flight between Norway and Spain to be diverted

September 22, 2024

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain, was forced to change course on Wednesday after a mouse escaped from a box carrying food that had been delivered to a passenger.

The newspaper reported that the plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Copenhagen, Denmark, after the rat appeared. USA Today.

According to Alexandra Lindgren Kaukji, a spokeswoman for the airline, it is part of the protocols that in such cases the aircraft diverts to the nearest airport for a “search and fumigation” process, during which passengers are transferred to another aircraft.

“We made a normal landing in Copenhagen to change planes and catering, which is a completely normal procedure when a rat is found on board,” he told the newspaper.

“In these cases, we have very clear procedures to follow, including a full inspection of the aircraft and all of our suppliers’ processes, to see what needs to be improved or changed to avoid scenarios like this in the future,” he added.

Jarl Borstad, a passenger on the Scandinavian Airlines flight, told the British network: BBC The mouse came out of the box with food that had been given to the lady who was next to her when she opened it.

Borstad stated that “People weren’t nervous at all.” In a message he posted on Facebook, he joked that he put his socks over his pants so the rat wouldn’t climb up his legs.

